After rescuing the Cheetah was home cat the girl gave him a new life
Today we will tell you about the girl who managed to give Cheetah a whole new life.
Previously, she worked in the organization, which was engaged in saving the young cheetahs and their cultivation.
Only now, as it turned out, then wild kittens sold to poachers. Heather, hearing this, decided to save at least one kid and bought it for five thousand pounds. She took the cat home.
And then told about what is happening. Began to collect the money, and soon all the remaining kids were bought and sent in the reserves.
And your kitty Heather called Tear.
The animal loves its mistress the Savior.
She loves to be petted and constantly tries to lick Heather.
The language of kitties rough to tolerate her licking difficult, but Heather they still like you.
That is friendship!
Amazing, isn’t it?
Heather truly made the impossible, rescuing a noble animal. Here is a hero!