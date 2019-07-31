After returning from vacation, we need a special shower
Experts recommend to wash in the shower for at least 20 minutes to clean away bacteria. Thus it is possible to avoid penetration into the body with lethal germs.
The small for the duration of a refreshing shower after a flight home from vacation take many of us. However, doctors warn that this shower needs to be special and last for at least 20 minutes in order to clean the skin from the lethal bacteria. British microbiologists recommend that people who haven’t showered in a few days, be sure to do it immediately on returning home, following a certain Protocol. It is needed to prevent inhalation of dangerous bacteria from the category of Legionella, which together with drops can get in the air and get through the nose into the lungs.
These bacteria can provoke a so-called Legionnaires ‘ disease (legionellosis ), which, in turn, can cause pneumonia and respiratory failure. That’s why after returning from vacation, hitting the shower, you have to close your nose and mouth with one hand and take the hose with a shower other. Thus the body will be treated with warm water a sufficient amount of time. After 20 minutes, shower off, then the shower should not enter for another 20 minutes. This time is sufficient to ensure that all possible bacteria up in the air with drops of water died.
Note that bacteria multiply in stagnant water at temperatures above 20 and below 45 degrees. Quite often they are found in faucets for shower, in all sorts of taps and even shower mats. These same bacteria can get into the system for watering the garden, so that hoses need to be handled very carefully.