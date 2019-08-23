After rumors about the novel with Dima Kolyadenko: Irina Bilyk has shared a new photo with her husband and son
A few weeks in the network actively discussed the likely novel Iryna Bilyk and Dima Kolyadenko. After the actor publicly called the singer married, fans were looking forward to what this time will respond to Irina Bilyk. However, soon the actress made clear that she’s a married woman and loves her husband. A few days confirmed the family idyll, showing a rare photo of my husband and Aslan by ahmedovym and son Tabriz. In the comments to the photo, the singer admitted that she loves spending time with the child.
“When you come from a tour, trying all the free time to spend with Tabriz and often read him stories before bed. He just loves them, the house has a library, but it is over! What would you advise the modern fairy tales? You love your kids?” — asked the singer to subscribers.