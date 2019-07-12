After shuffling, the head of the canadian army occupied the 2nd highest position in the army (PHOTO)

As part of the senior leadership of the canadian forces was again made shuffling due to the fact that this week the Deputy commander unexpectedly declared the resignation.

The commander of the canadian army Lieutenant-General Jean-Marc Lanthier was appointed as a new Vice chief of the defence staff, becoming the fifth officer, the incumbent in 2016.

It takes the position from Lieutenant General Paul winnick, who put his resignation on Tuesday, after the failed attempt of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman to regain his position.

Norman was dismissed from the post of Deputy chief in January 2017, and then charged with breach of trust for allegedly leaking state secrets, but then in may the case was dismissed.

Although at that time, Norman stated his desire to return to his former position, he later agreed to the proposal of the government and resigned.

Care Lanthier is one of the consequences of the resignation winnik, in which Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre took the post of army commander, and Rear Admiral Haydn Edmundson took from the air over the reins as the chief officer for human resources.