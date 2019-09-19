After taking painkillers blood girl from new York purchased the blue color
The girl’s blood turned blue after she used almost a whole package of over-the-counter remedies for treating toothache. About it writes Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old girl from new York suffered an allergic reaction to a local anesthetic, which was benzocaine.
She developed methemoglobinemia, a disorder in which iron no longer binds with oxygen and carries it throughout the body.
The unnamed woman from long island used almost the whole bottle of analgesic before going to bed to soothe his toothache.
But when she woke up the next morning, she felt bad, she felt weak and short of breath, so she went to the hospital.
According to doctors who treated her, her skin and nails had a blue tinge, because her body had no oxygen.
When the doctors took her blood from the vein, it was dark blue.