After taking the medicine at the American rose chest: he sued $8 billion from the manufacturer
The American company Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay an American $ 8 billion because of the side effects of the drug Risperdal (Risperdal). This decision was approved by the Grand jury in Philadelphia.
26-year-old Nicholas Murray filed a lawsuit against the company, which claimed that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn him of the fact that neuroleptic drug which he took for several years, can lead to gynecomastia — disease, manifested by enlargement of Breasts in men, writes the BBC.
Murray’s attorneys argued that Johnson & Johnson revenues from the sale of the drug was more important than the interests of patients.
The company has already stated that they consider the decision on payment of 8 billion unfounded, and promised to appeal.
According to The Washington Post, for the first time this case was heard in 2015 — then the jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay Murray 1.75 million dollars, later the amount was reduced to 680 thousand.
Later the appellate court reversed this decision, and the trial resumed in September 2019.
The case of Nicholas Murray is just one of the thousands of similar lawsuits patients to Johnson & Johnson.
In August of this year Johnson & Johnson was fined 572 million dollars for the fact that painkillers resulted in epidemic of drug addiction in Oklahoma.
It is alleged that the medication was $8 billion, containing opioids that caused 400 thousand deaths from overdose in the period from 1999 to 2017 — this is the assessment of the Centers for control and prevention of diseases of the United States.
“The company used the pseudoscience and misinformation, in order words to reduce the risks of ingestion of opioids, which led to one of the biggest crises in the history of the state and the country, and this crisis was created artificially,” said the attorney General of Oklahoma, Mike hunter after the announcement of the court verdict.
Johnson & Johnson charges in the address deny and promised to appeal.