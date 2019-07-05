After the celebration of Independence Day happened in Brooklyn shooting: 4 injured
The new York city police are investigating a shooting in Brooklyn in which four people were injured after the celebration of Independence Day.
Two men and a woman were wounded in the chest, another man was wounded in the neck, according to NBC New York.
The victims ‘ names were not made public. It is known that they are in stable condition. Two of them — 30 years, female 25 years, and the man, who was wounded in the neck, for 28 years.
The incident occurred at about 00:10 on July 5 at Elton Avenue. The police conducted the questioning one person in connection with the incident, but it’s unclear whether he’s a suspect.
In addition, it is not known whether someone has been arrested.