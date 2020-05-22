After the championship of Ukraine has postponed the resumption of the season and the Spanish La Liga
The President Of La Liga Javier Thebes
The leadership of La Liga decided to postpone the resumption of the championship of Spain for a week from 12 th to June 19, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The reason for delaying the restart edition called training Protocol, according to which the team will not be able to train collectively until June 1, and only then will be allowed to train in groups.
La Liga insists on a minimum two-week period, during which the players could train together. Therefore, until June 12 to resume football championship would be impossible.
The first match within the 28th round will be the Seville Derby between Sevilla and “betisa”.
The full schedule for the remainder of the season will be published on 28 may, after consultation with the government.
At the moment in Spain allowed the training process in groups of 10 people.
Recall that the Ukrainian football Association also for one week from previously scheduled postponed the restart of the championship of Ukraine.