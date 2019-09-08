After the concert winnik in the club cut off the roof
Popular Ukrainian singer Oleg Vinnik, who previously confessed that her mother told him not to marry, told how after his concert at the club was off the roof.
This singer shared in an interview with “Vesti”.
According to the artist, he had to speak in not very good conditions. So, in one of the scenes was a pool, which was freezing, and then again turned into a puddle of the rink. After such performances in the pool backing vocalist winnik fell ill with a fever of 40.
But I am glad that, when he comes again, people show what has changed. So, says winnick, he sang in the club without heating, roof tech, and the curtain was not erased 20 years. And when came back, the roof, the curtain is washed.
“Probably due to the fact that winnick had paid for the rental. But I just want to focus on the fact that the country has plenty of abandoned halls and no one pays attention to these things. But people need it. The audience should not sit in the hall in a coat, wrapped like on the street in winter,” — said the singer.
Recall that a backing vocalist mentioned winnick rumored for many years is his wife.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter