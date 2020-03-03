After the departure of Ronaldo from real Madrid Messi not scored any successful action in El Clasico
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo left real Madrid in the summer of 2018.
Since real played against Barcelona the last five times, but none of the meetings of El Clásico did not differ effective action captain “blaugranas” Lionel Messi.
Five matches – 0 goals and as many assists. At the same time, Barcelona scored in these matches, five goals, scored two wins and two draws.
On Sunday, Messi held the record for Barcelona’s 43 minutes of El Clasico, which ended in victory for the Royal club 2:0.