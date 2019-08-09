After the divorce the young mother started “breaking bad”: now girl appearance scares others
“Meet on odezhke — see off on mind” — appearance is an integral part of successful infusion into the society. 32-year-old Michelle Di Donato had to experience it for yourself. Michelle is a religious girl who is kind and loving young mother. Only now, her appearance frightens passers-by.
Before her marriage Michelle got a tattoo. However, her first husband was also obsessed with religion and not approve of such an act girl.
Then marriage came to an end and Michelle was nothing held back: she scored 90 percent of his body with tattoos and even piercings in addition. However, although the majority is frightened at the sight of Michelle, her family normally refer to her hobby and appearance.
Only one girl’s mother suggested that her daughter crossed all sorts of boundaries. The last straw misunderstandings of steel tattoo on your eyeballs Michely.
However, the girl don’t care about the reaction of others to her appearance. A young mother it is important that people first watched and evaluated her inner beauty, not appearance.
At the moment, the young mother gave herself to the education of their children.