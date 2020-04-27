After the Dutch championship was completed ahead of schedule another national championship in football
The Executive Committee and the Emergency meeting of the Federation of Mexican soccer (FMF) decided not to finish the championship in pandemic coronavirus, reported on the official website of the FMF.
It is reported that the championship was prematurely terminated badly will not.
Also suspended the exchange program between divisions for the next six seasons. Will not be played and Championships in other leagues, including the Amateur.
It is reported that the 12 Premier League clubs will receive a total of 60 million pesos (2.4 million USD). to fulfil its obligations. Another 240 million pesos (9.6 million USD). divide between the clubs in the next six seasons.
Recall that in late last week, the Royal football Union of the Netherlands has decided to early terminate the current draw of Eredivise.