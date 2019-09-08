After the exchange of prisoners in Russia spoke about the new agreement with Ukraine
Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, after the Ukraine and Russia the exchange of detainees, offered to sign an intergovernmental agreement, which would stop the prosecution of Russians and Ukrainians on an equal footing. This is stated oficialnej page of the Commissioner for human rights in Russia.
“It seems advisable in the future to conclude the intergovernmental agreement on the settlement of the legal status of persons, having citizenship of Russia and Ukraine, and wishing to return, including those which might be legal means to resolve the issues about the termination concerning them criminal prosecution on a parity basis”, — said in a statement.
Russian Ombudsman, commenting on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, called the incident “a big step” for the return of citizens of the two countries home. According to her, an exchange should be part of the system programs for the normalization of relations between Kiev and Moscow.
We will remind, during a meeting of Ukrainian citizens in the Boryspil President Vladimir Zelensky said that the prisoner exchange is “the first step in ending the war.”
Western politicians commented positively held the exchange, calling it the beginning of a dialogue between Kiev and Moscow and the first step to
