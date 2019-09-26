After the fight against Spong Moustache awaits superfight, – the promoter (live)
Eddie Hearn
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Alexander Usik (16-0, 12 KO’s) will become the mandatory Challenger to fight the winner of the rematch between Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KO’s) and Andy Ruiz (33-1, 22 KO’s).
But first, the Ukrainians need to successfully make his debut in the heavyweight division in a fight against Tyrone Spong (14-0, 13 KO’s).
“After the Spong Mustache will become the mandatory Challenger to fight the winner of the rematch between Joshua and Ruiz, and he’ll just wait. I think he will wait and then will face the winner” – quoted interview with the Mustache promoter Eddie Hearn sportarena.
We will remind, fight between Cirrus and Spong will be held on October 12 in Chicago.
In his Instagram account with the epic Mustache published a video in which he revealed his preparation for the upcoming fight.
B the last battle Ukrainian heavy knockout in the 8th round defeated Briton Tony Bellew (30-3, 20 KO’s). The match was the last for Alexander in the first heavy weight.