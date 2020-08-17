After the match championship of Russia s football vabolis Masov settimana vanatu in a chant, “long live Belarus”
After the match of the 2nd round of the Russian Prem courier-play CSKA – “Tambov” (2:1) Buli zatzman not less then 15 oubaali armic, powders “Sport-Express” s posolennym to counsel Leonda of Solovjova. M zagrozu penny fine I zaborava on vdduv the stadium.
“Danian at the time to me zvernutisya not less then 15 osib for DOPOMOGA. M incriminate article 20.31 of the administrative code (rules Porsenna Povedniki gledaju pid hour holding oftiny sporting zmagan) and zagrozu penny fine I zaborava vddat of stadon on deaky hour,” saying Solovyov.
For a lawyer, the reason is chant “long live Belarus”.
Fanati pocha kunduvate , after, Yak Belaruski forward La Scorn wiww armic forward, scoring debuti m ball in RPL, that I became peremozhne.
“I pols roscio TSI chants Yak poltica went out I was satriale oubaali”, – zaznaev lawyer.
Dadamo scho takozh “Givet Belarus” Sandoval fanati maskovskiy “Dynamo” in the home the game against “the Rotor” (0:0).