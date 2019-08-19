After the match “Vorskla” – “Dnepr-1” was a fight fans of the teams (photo)
Fans Of “Vorskla”
After the match 4-th round of Ukrainian Favbet League between “Vorskla” and “Dnepr-1” (1:1), which took place in Poltava, there was a mass brawl between fans of the teams playing.
Ultras “Vorskla” was attacked by the bus fans guests on the outskirts of the city.
In the end, Poltava took the club flag. The reason they are called insults from the fans of the Dnieper team during the match.
The corresponding photo published in the social network Instagram.
