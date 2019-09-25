After the “Mole” Bari Alibasov cures stomach pain with vodka
The famous Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who earlier alleged poisoned fluid for flushing pipes “Mole”, complained of a feeling and told, how is treated.
The producer said in an interview sobesednik.ru that now “we have all got chewed or crushed”.
Alibasov, he said, feels like his stomach is “burning”. “Quenches the fire” producer of the original — vodka.
However, and this medication does not always help. “Today, drank twenty grams of vodka, didn’t help. And burning”, sadly admitted it.
By the way, the physicians and was previously in the horror of what Alibasov not a diet, and indulge yourself with champagne and a barbecue.
Recall that Alibasov has been accused of staging a poisoning. It is said that the story of the “Mole” he invented on the eve of the anniversary of the group “on-On”, which is not at the peak of fame.
