After the project didn’t want to go out: shocking revelations of the participants of “Svajena the…

Thursday, November 21, will be held the 13th edition of the popular project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” (STB) (On 12th edition, read here). This week will be the most anticipated event of the season — a night of beauty. Participants will walk on a red carpet to produce an experience. For this event, “svajena” will prepare the famous Ukrainian designer Andre tan, who has prepared for them some surprises.
The main intrigue of the issue: will the project Nikolay Voronov? It is known that in the past the air he left behind his partner, 22-year-old Anna Bogacheva. Anna came to reality with the weight of 123 kg at growth of 175 centimetres. Twelfth week, she left with a weight of 98 kilos. In an exclusive interview with “FACTS,” Anna told me that had plunged her into shock after the draft, and if she continues to lose weight. She also shared the secrets of his diet.
“Overcame a lot of fears and grateful for the fact that it brought me to reality”
— My life after the project has changed dramatically, — admitted Anna. – I moved to the capital, got a job and even dyed her hair. Happy now! This project gave me a lot in understanding myself. When I left, he said he finally love myself. And that’s probably it.
Anna on talk show
— Is the loss of pounds can really change your life.
— When it came to the project, was a perfect buzz cut, closed from people. Before I had a foot injury I didn’t want anyone to complain that it still hurts. Now everything is different: I’m open to people. Everyone who knows me say that lately I have just glowing eyes! Really proud of myself. Overcame many fears and grateful for the fact that it brought me to reality.
— Who initiated your participation in the project?
— Watched the draft from the first season and kept saying to the mother, too, want to be one of the participants. To which she only smiled skeptically. Then I seriously injured my leg, and three months in bed. Gained even a few pounds, and it became clear that more than I with the problem can not cope. Applied a third time and passed.
— How did you get injured?
— It was a very complicated fracture. Fully recaptured the lower part of the legs. Accident — slipped on the step. I inserted the metal spokes, and, in fact, I learned to walk again. But by the time when I left reality, could even run.
— Have you ever been thin?
— Never! Even when I played sports. However, powerlifting and demanded of me a great mass of muscles. Many said that I chose unfeminine sport, but I loved it. Cousin was engaged in powerlifting, and when I took dance class because I was too full, I decided to go with my brother to the gym. Parents supported me, and I spent several years in the sport.
Team Marina
— How did you feel then?
— You know, so unaccustomed sensations when you have a large weight that now I even find it hard to recall them. There were a lot of complexes, I never said compliments. In recent times it has become difficult to do even simple household chores — there is shortness of breath.
“It was hard to open up to your partner. All long didn’t trust people”
— Have you tried to diet?
— Probably all that exist. Sat on the buckwheat, yogurt, apples. That only did not do! It happened that I dropped five pounds, but then gained even more.
— What was your diet?
— I had never had Breakfast. Anyway, no mode I was not. Drinking morning coffee. Then the parents were preparing dinner, and she sat with them to eat first, second, bread. Towards evening could the woman for coffee and cake to go. Used to eat at night. Now it is simply impossible!
Eat four times a day. The last meal — not later than eight o’clock in the evening. Sweet can afford some dried fruit. Actually there is no such product, which yearned to be. During the project it’s been so long that my body was used to eating and does not require any collateral. Moreover, so many people have invested in my own work that I just don’t have the right to break.
What was your most difficult project?
— It was hard to open up to your partner. All long didn’t trust people. Knew Kolya — winner of the first season, but it didn’t change anything. Our friendship was born slowly. It turned out that we were very similar.
Nicholas and Anna
— When did you feel you lose weight?
— After a few weeks on the project. When you lose two or three pounds, it is completely transparent. Most pleasant sensation when you wear the thing, and it turns out to be too big. This was the main indicator for us. You know, the project wanted to “smash” his “hundreds” of pounds. And when he left the show weighed already 98!
And three months later the post shows you came with a weight of 85 kilos.
— Yes, the house has lost 13 pounds. It wasn’t easy. When you’re on a project without the phone, connected to the world, there is only a gym and your goal. You don’t think about anything else. When I came back “to life”, I was shocked, and didn’t want to talk to anyone, go anywhere. And then I gathered my thoughts and moved to Kiev.
— You here waiting for someone?
— No! I had no job, no apartment. But another project I said I would not be coming back and will move to Kiev. Thank you, there were people who supported me in this situation. Found work at the gym. So in the morning exercise, then work and again exercise. Do this every day. I think the project took all I could give, and I’m going to use the acquired knowledge further.
