After the scandal friends Alexander returns to “What? Where? When?”
Master the popular game show “What? Where? When?” Friends Alexander after the scandal with the bribery and fraud charges returns to intellectual show.
On the website “Game-TV” reported that took note of the apology Friends and decided to bring him back in the show. Although the leadership of the First channel were against. In the result of a compromise Alexander will not return to the team of Viktor Sidnev to the end of the season. Instead of master of the game will continue Inna Semenova. Friends will be able to play only next season.
“Company “Game-TV”, considering brought Alexander Druz apology and due to the fact that enough time has passed, decided on the return of Alexander’s Friends in the Club. However, before the end of the season, friends Alexander will not play”, commented the President of the International Association of clubs “What? Where? When?” Andrei Kozlov.
Recall that the scandal erupted in February 2019. Then the chief editor of “Who wants to be a millionaire?” Ilya ber said that friends tried to bribe him to win the Grand prize. Alleged friends asked me to give him in advance all the questions of the quiz, promising a percentage of the amount won.
In turn, the friends said that this bear was the initiator of the Scam. As a result of participation in the programs removed both. After a public apology friends the producers of the program and the First channel was replaced by anger at the mercy.
