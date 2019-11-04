After the shooting in California, Airbnb has forbidden to rent houses for parties
Company location, search and short-term rental homes around the world have banned Airbnb to rent houses for parties, once in a rented house in California killed five people. About it writes BBC.
CEO Brian chesky announced on Twitter that Airbnb will take measures to prevent parties not authorized by the owners of the houses.
31 October in the house that was rented in the city of Orinda, near San Francisco, as a result of firing three persons were lost, two more died later in hospital from his injuries.
The house was supposedly cleared for a small group of guests, and then Instagram it was advertised as a party venue for Halloween. It is attracted to house more than 100 people. The landlord did not give permission to hold the party.
All the victims were younger than 30 years. The police have failed to arrest or identify suspects. The house was discovered two pistols.
The head of Airbnb announced that the company will carefully check the booking of homes with a high level of risk. Airbnb, which plans to 2022 to make a public issue of its shares, intends, according to Cherski, to bring to justice those who violate its rules.
Responding to another mass murder, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom called on Congress to toughen gun laws.
“The news of the death of these people will pass almost unnoticed in the news today, he said. — Here’s how dulled our emotions.”
“What happened on Thursday night in Orinda, awful. I Express my condolences to the families of the victims and neighbors affected by this tragedy. We will do everything we can to support them”, — said the head of the company Airbnb.
