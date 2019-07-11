After three unexplained seizures tremors Merkel listens to the national anthem of Germany sitting (photos)
Thursday, July 11, German Chancellor Angela Merkel received in Berlin the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. All at once drew attention to the fact that the usual small pedestal on the red carpet near the Federal Chancellery has put two chairs with white upholstery. Merkel and her guest sat on them during national anthems of the two countries.
This time the Chancellor was shaking. She sat, hands folded on his knees.
So far the German Chancellor has always failed foreign leaders to this podium, and they were listening to the national anthems while standing. Naturally, journalists immediately asked what happened this time. In Berlin stated that the Protocol of official meetings was changed at the personal request of Angela Merkel.
Wednesday, July 10, the Federal Chancellor has taken in Berlin , the Prime Minister of Finland Antti Rinne. 64-year-old Merkel unnaturally compressed lips and closed his eyes. At this point her hands were shaking.
Episodes like this is pursued by the Chancellor since mid-June. Moreover, the representatives of the German government did not comment on the condition of Merkel. She claims that she’s all right. However, this sudden change of Protocol suggests that health problems the Chancellor is still there. The opposition in Germany is increasingly demanding from Merkel explanation.
Earlier, the Chancellor was shaking during her meeting in Berlin with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Then a similar attack was repeated, when Merkel and President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier , together took part in an official event in the German capital.
