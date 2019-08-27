Again about the danger of validol and Korvalol
Validol and Korvalol – favorite medicines in the medicine Cabinet of most Russians.
Doctors once again warn that these funds do not benefit. They are dangerous, doctors say.
Corvalol dangerous because it contains a barbiturate that causes addiction and inhibit respiratory activity.
As for weight, that in itself it is harmless, but not useful. On the effectiveness of weight can be compared with the menthol candy.
People with heart problems to drink validol do not recommend. The doctors are saying. That it is dangerous because it often replaces the home kit is really effective for patients with drug — nitroglycerin.
With a light attack or increased anxiety menthol and sugar contained in validol, will help. But to use it as a medicine first aid in case of attack of coronary heart disease fraught with death.
It is especially important to have an drugs based on nitroglycerin to elderly vacationers, which are “fast” in case of a serious attack may not get there in time.