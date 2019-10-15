Again broke the law: Natalia Bochkareva could go to jail
Famous Russian actress, star of TV series “Happy together” Natalia Bochkareva, who was detained with drugs in his underpants, you may end up behind bars. The fact that the actress violated the recognizance not to leave. This she said in Instagram, breaking the long silence, denying rumours about the facial paralysis. Natalia has published a new photo, which looks happy and healthy, talked about the tight schedule.
“All week, every day different performances in different cities… Travel, flights, go all out on the stage, on the road again”, — wrote Bochkarev.
As reported by Telegram channel Life, in the Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia are not aware of the movements of the actress.
“We were told that no information about the movements of the artist they have. By law, if a person violates his own recognizance, he can change the measure of restraint to a more severe — up to detention”, — writes Life.
Recall that after the scandal with drugs Bochkareva, for a time disappeared from sight. There were rumors that Bochkareva became seriously ill. New post, the actress has denied the rumors about the disease, also a former colleague of the actress does not believe in the fact that Natalie was doing drugs, she says that I could substitute.
