Again doubles mixed: network laugh recent photo of Putin

| August 28, 2019 | News | No Comments
The network showed a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putinmade during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photos published political analyst Alexei holomuzki.

“Putin said at a meeting with Erdogan. Again twins “waved without looking,” and Putin with his pants down?))”, — he wrote.

The network actively discussing the photo.

“The impression is that the pants is slipping” — wrote one user.

“What’s the angle? Photographer like my legs were crawling, like a filthy dog…” added the second.

I wrote “FACTS” previously users of social networks noticed that in trips, Putin frequently changing clothing size. The costumes fit like a glove, in a weird way, “dilate.” All these transformations indirectly confirm the version about the many doubles of the Russian leader.

