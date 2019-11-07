Again friends? Selena Gomez signed up for Bella Hadid after she broke up with The Weeknd
In discussing the relationship of the stars in social networks.
In 2017, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid are no longer following each other in Instagram as Selena started Dating The Weeknd — the former boyfriend of Bella. Abel Tesfaye (now The Weeknd name) struck up a relationship with Hadid at the beginning of 2015. Bella even starred in his music video for the song In the Night. The pair regularly appeared together on red carpets and showed the relationship but after one and a half years of their Union disintegrated.
After a few months it became known that Abel’s Dating with Selena. However, his romance with the singer ended in less than a year. Abel has dedicated her album My Dear Melancholy. After breaking up with Selena, the singer tried to renew the relationship with Bella, and in may 2018, he succeeded, but only for a year.
Fans of celebrities noticed that Selena recently re-subscribed to a page of Bella in Instagram. Gomez also signed up for her sister Gigi Hadid, and the latter replied to the singer mutual subscription. Fans of Selena I suspect that between rivals to improve relations. Bella has not yet signed up for an account Gomez, but “liked” her picture with the Cannes film festival.
While The Weeknd is not signed to any of his exes because he doesn’t have a page in Instagram.