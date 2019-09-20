Again, the blonde appeared the first photos of Angelina Jolie from the set of “Eternal”…

| September 20, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

И снова блондинка: появилось первое фото Анджелины Джоли со съемок фильма «Вечные»...

In the network appeared the first photos of Angelina Jolie from the set of the film “Eternal” Kynoselen Marvel. On it, the Daily Mail reports that 44-year-old actress is absolutely not similar to: it appears in a blond wig, standing in the lake and scattering someone’s ashes. The plot is kept secret.

See also: there were many Mistakes, but I’m ready to repeat each of them, even their tattoos — Angelina Jolie.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr