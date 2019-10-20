Again there were songs from the concert, Gord downie the Secret Path (PHOTOS)

Saturday night in Toronto brought together many famous performers to two years after the death of Gord downie to sing songs from his album the Secret Path.

This charity concert was a repetition of the multimedia performances of 2016 singer of Tragically Hip on the fate of Cheney Vanjaka (Chanie Wenjack), 12-year-old boy, a representative of the indigenous people of the Ojibwe, who died while escaping from a boarding school in 1966.

The boy tried to go 600 miles to his home, but died of hunger and cold. The tragedy inspired the album the Secret Path Downey, his fifth and latest solo album, released in October 2016.

“Proud was obsessed with this story, said in an interview with brother Gord, Mike Downey, on Saturday . – She was stalking him, [and] in the end, he wrote these 10 verses, which are then turned into 10 songs.”

The musicians, including Sam Roberts, Tanya Tagaq, July Talk, Sarah Harmer, and Buffy Sainte-Marie gathered on Saturday at the Roy Thomson Hall to once again perform songs from this album in concert, which was called the Secret Path is Live.

This is one of the many activities this week held across the city, to honor the memory of Downey, who died from a form of cancer of the brain.

“Program the Secret Path Week contributes to the creation of a national platform in which should be the study of indigenous culture and the true history of boarding schools,” said Sarah Midanik, General Director of the Fund Gord downie and Cane of Vengace (Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund).

“We urge Canadians to take action, to do something, become part of a movement for reconciliation”.

On stage with the performers working group, which acted with Downey at a charity concert three years ago.

The stage has been specially invited singers, such as Prince William, Whitehorse and Tom Wilson.

Proceeds from the concert were donated to the Fund Gord downie and Cane of Vengace for activities in the framework of reconciliation.