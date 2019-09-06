Again without a skirt, but with a bag: Irina Shayk posed Nude in ads for Calvin Klein
Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has posed naked in the new ad for us fashion brand Calvin Klein. Video campaign dedicated to the new collection of handbags, appeared on YouTube, writes Daily Mail.
On black-and-white shots of the model sitting completely naked on the chair in the Studio. Her only accessories: massive earrings and bags, which change throughout the movie.
Gradually Shake you receive the dress, and then coat. At the end of the video she poses Topless in black fishnet stockings.
As you know in July, French fashion retail brand the Kooples has also released a collection of leather bags in collaboration with Irina Shayk. Then the photos Shayk also posed Nude, covering her Breasts bags with different prints.
Recall that after the breakup with the father of her daughter, Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk, had an affair with another Hollywood actor. Irina spotted on date with ex-husband Jennifer aniston Justin Theroux, who attributed the affair with Angelina Jolie.
As previously reported “FACTS” in a relationship Irina Shayk and her mother-in-law came a decisive turn. Model changed places with mom and Bradley Cooper Gloria Campano: go had a model, and now “hard times” accounts for the Gloria, which is deprived of the opportunity to see my granddaughter.
