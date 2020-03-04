Against Barcelona looming threat of matches without spectators
Camp Nou without spectators
Next week will once again return to European competition.
In particular, on 10 and 11 March will be held the matches of the Champions League, and the 12th will be played matches of the Europa League.
However, some matches of the European Cup can pass without spectators, reports Marca.
In particular, the Ministry of health of Spain recommends matches “Barcelona” – “Napoli” and “Valencia” – “Atalanta” in the Champions League in an empty stadium in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Note that in both games rival Spanish clubs will be clubs from Italy are the countries which formed the European hotbed of coronavirus.
“Bats” can also fight against “alavesa” without an audience already in La Liga.
This information was confirmed by the Secretary of state of sports in Spain Irene Lozano.
In addition, it is reported that two Spanish-Italian confrontation in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League: Getafe cf – inter and Sevilla and Roma can also go through behind closed doors.