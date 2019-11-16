Against stress and for weight loss: how useful courgettes
The most useful I think young immature zucchini 20-25 cm, which is cooked together with the skin.
Another seasonal vegetable appeared on the shelves of supermarkets are zucchini.
What healthy vegetables and how to use it to lose weight?
Zucchini, you can fry, grill, stew, bake, marinate, and even cook jam. Field for experimentation there! In addition, 100 g only contains 24 calories, and this means that vegetables can be safely included in the diet to lose weight for the summer. And courgettes and the most useful, and most delicious!
So, about weight loss
The vegetable contains 95% water, the rest is proteins and carbohydrates. Dietary fiber zucchini is absorbed and excreted toxins harmful cholesterol and excess fluid. In addition, the product will gain a minimal amount of fatty acids and contains absolutely no fats. A dish of this vegetable quickly nourishes and relieves feelings of hunger for 2-3 hours.
Vitamin C in the composition
Zucchini is useful in that contains vitamin C in the composition and thereby strengthens the immune system.
For infant food
Zucchini – a vegetable that practically does not cause allergies, which is why this product is one of the first to introduce as first foods.
With stress
Not only high-calorie chocolate can relieve stress, but also low-calorie squash. For maximum benefit, the product is recommended to cook with the skin and without adding vegetable oil. For example, you can bake on the grill with spices or cook it in the oven.
Vitamins and minerals in the composition
In addition to vitamin C, zucchini contains vitamins of groups A, b, N and RR, as well as the youth vitamin E that help the body fight free radicals and slow down aging. The vegetable also contains potassium, sodium, magnesium, phosphorus and iron.
From swelling
Courgettes are an excellent diuretic, so quickly cope with edema – a problem that often occurs during the hottest time of the year.
Even the zucchini flowers are useful and their use in food. For example, in Greece, they are stuffed with cheese and rice with aromatic herbs and baked in tomato sauce or fried in deep fat.