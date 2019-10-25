Against those who launched the investigation of collusion trump with Russia opened a criminal case
The U.S. Department of justice has opened a criminal case on the basis of an administrative investigation about the origins of the investigation about the Russian intervention in elections in 2016. This writes the “Voice of America”.
This will allow the Prosecutor, John Durham, leading the case, to issue subpoenas to obtain documents and testimony, to determine the composition of the Grand jury and to bring criminal charges.
The transfer of the case from administrative to criminal plane creates an unusual precedent: the justice Department is investigating a criminal case against own Ministry.
It is unknown what potential offences are investigating in this case, the Prosecutor Durham, and also the possible motives of the Department at the opening of the criminal case. The official representative of the Department of justice refused to answer journalists ‘ questions.
U.S. attorney General William Barr has opened an administrative investigation earlier in the year 2019, to investigate complaints of U.S. President Donald trump that his campaign has wrongfully been the subject of investigation of the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies during the elections of 2016.
Democrats and a number of former law enforcement officers believe that Barr uses the Department of justice for the confirmation of unfounded conspiracy theories, which may benefit the President and undermine the credibility of the results of the Russian investigation conducted by spectaculorum Robert Mueller.
Within the framework of administrative investigations Barr asked their counterparts in Australia and the UK for help. The attorney General twice, in August and September, visited Italy, met with secret service agents in Rome to receive additional information about the investigation Muller.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Special U.S. attorney Robert Mueller for a two-year investigation found no evidence of collusion between the President of the United States Donald trump and Russia in an attempt to influence the presidential elections in 2016
- Attorney General William Barr appointed a special Prosecutor to investigate the causes of the Russian investigation and determine whether there was a “legitimate and appropriate” attempts to gather intelligence related to the election campaign of Donald trump in 2016.