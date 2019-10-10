Age hopefully: 55-year-old Monica Bellucci showed extreme cleavage in transparent top…
Famous Italian actress Monica Bellucci, which radically changed her image by cutting off her long hair, made a splash with the new secular output. 55-year-old star has riveted the attention at the reception of the American Academy of motion picture arts and Sciences in Rome.
On the red carpet in Palazzo Barberini Monica appeared in elegant but at the same time sexy outfit, highlighting her shape.
To exit Bellucci chose a discreet black pantsuit. And under it wearing a transparent corset with an extreme neckline accentuates bosom. A perfect image of Monica added massive earrings.
Recall, with a new haircut Monica appeared first on the Dolce&Gabbana show fashion Week in Milan.
And more recently she shone on the red carpet at the Venice film festival in a red lace dress with open back. By the way, while the actress for the first time after the divorce was posing with Vincent Cassel.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter