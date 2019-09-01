Age is just a number: 70-year-old lady looks like a young girl
There are many ways to stay in shape, and even better, you can stay in shape at any age. Norma Williams proves it. For her, age is just a number. The lady at 70 years old looks like a young girl.
Can you believe it?
Norma says that she is now in better shape than in my entire life.
How is that possible? Here are some of her secrets.
As it turned out, these secrets are very simple: healthy eating and physical activity.
Norma began to exercise regularly in 20 years, and in addition to that she walks a lot. This active lifestyle helps her to control their weight. At the same time she tries to eat only healthy food.
“I look better than when I was 20 years old,” says Norm.
Norma believes that women should be super skinny to look beautiful.
“Great shape is not determined by growth, neither type of shape. You can be small or high. You can be attractive or just cute. Most importantly, a woman must be clever!”, says Norma.
The rule does not limit itself in meal.
She drinks two cappuccinos with pastries for Breakfast. Then she bites a banana, orange or other seasonal fruits.
Her lunch usually includes a protein with vegetables: carrots, broccoli, beans, mushrooms in soy sauce, olive oil, seeds, cranberries or slices of walnut.
The Rules of a favorite meal. Spaghetti is a durum with vegetables and olive oil. The lady is so fond of olive oil, adding it to all meals.
Bite Norm eating cookies, chocolate or salad with Greek yoghurt, honey and nuts.
Ladies, would you like in his 70’s to look like her?