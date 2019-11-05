Agency on cybersecurity, the United States urged to urgently establish 13.2 iOS: iPhone owners unhappy
What is happening now with Apple is like a black band, which the company can not overcome. iOS 13 proved to be so problematic that it is now in Cupertino have tirelessly to design a fresh update, to resolve all vulnerabilities and system errors, which was even too much.
“Of course, at first the users did not notice the trick, but over time even the most ardent lovers of the updates started from sin to abandon them. In the end, you never know what other problems will be added next update,” writes Apple Insider.
Agency for cyber security and security infrastructure of the United States recommends that you do not neglect the installation of iOS and macOS 13.2 10.15.1. The Department explained that the upgrade is a necessary step for securing compatible devices and data. The fact that previous versions of the operating systems vulnerable to hacker attacks, because they allow to fulfill the arbitrary code to intercept traffic and to elevate privileges without the user’s knowledge.
Why you should install iOS 13.2
Pretty unusual that the Agency’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security, the U.S. General worries about Apple. In any case, before such situations do not arise that may indicate fundamental changes occurred either in the Department, due to which it became interested in the ordinary user or operating system of Apple, which have become so insecure that now, given their high prevalence pose a risk to large numbers of people.
The last explanation sounds the most logical, because this fall, Apple is really caught in the maelstrom of updates, since every previous version of its operating systems has consistently put users at risk. Often, in Cupertino have not confirmed the existence of a critical vulnerability, preferring to restrict itself to generalities in the description of the new updates, but a large number of bugs indirectly pointed to the fact that security of proprietary platforms, Apple is also not all right.
If so, then users who neglect to install the latest updates, right now they put themselves in danger. But how to explain to people that iOS 13.2 go of their devices for the benefit of, and will not bring them down, as has happened with some gadgets? Therefore, it is clear that many users are now afraid of updates as of fire, and generally regret that I agreed to install iOS 13, which were all worse than the previous iteration of the OS, except, perhaps, performance.
“Step back”
However, iOS and 13.2 can not be called smooth version of the operating system. Those who have already installed the update are complaining that Apple sent their phones in the “stone age,” writes Today.
Many users on the network complain of slow performance of the smartphone after installing the update, iOS 13.2. As found by the enthusiasts on Reddit, in the new patch implemented aggressive RAM management, which forcibly unloads the program from the background processes. The problem is reminiscent of a time when the old iPhone was not implemented multitasking in full, reports MacRumors.
Users have noticed that apps are beginning to unload from RAM after switching to more “heavy” program, for example, video game or camera. After the closure of the old program starts to re-boot in RAM, and this process takes time, and the smartphone starts to “slow down”.
In some cases there are unpleasant features using the iPhone, for example, might not be the draft of the letter or lost the mark where you stopped playing a video on YouTube. On overly aggressive RAM management in iOS 13.2 complain not only simple users but also app developers.
“The memory management system on iOS took a step back — as if we were back in the days when the old iPhone was not yet multitasking. When we had to get out of apps and launch them again, and we could not switch between them,” explains developer Nick Heer on his Twitter page.
The audience is divided about fresh updates. Some say that it is a feature of iOS 13.2, others agree that it is a serious mistake to have missed the division of evaluation of quality of Apple.
Those who support the idea of the features of the new firmware, argue your case that the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max was increased, the amount of RAM, and a built-in scheduler was optimized for them, but on older models, this feature began to work less effectively. Apple new firmware has corrected this defect, which is reflected in the strange mobile operating system.
But the arguments of the supporters of a bug in iOS 13.2 argue that the complaint, even from owners of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. This can be explained by the fact that these devices are very expensive camera application that processes frames from several sensors.