Agent 007 may marry in the new movie

In the new film about James bond, which received the official name “No time to die”, 007 can marry, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.

According to the newspaper, the Director of bands Cary Fukunaga filmed three versions of the ending of the film, to avoid information leakage. And in the version that will be released, the specialist uses one of them.

In one embodiment, the James bond marries Madeleine Swann. Her role was played by léa seydoux in the film “Spectrum”. Seydoux played Swann in the new film, and the main role was played by Daniel Craig.

