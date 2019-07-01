Ages: Chris pine on a walk with his beloved Annabelle Wallis
In between filming the star of “Wonder woman” Chris pine caught the eye of the paparazzi on a walk with his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. Along with the star of the Tudors, the actor went shopping at a bookstore, on the road hiding from the photographers behind the dumpsters.
A year has passed since 38-year-old Chris pine and 34-year-old Annabelle Wallis confirmed their relationship. At that time the actor was on the set kinokomiksa “Wonder woman”, and this year will begin shooting the Thriller “Violence of Action”. The paparazzi managed to do a lot of shots of the star couple that had to buy a drink, stroll and look in a bookstore. On the way to it pine was hidden from photographers behind a dumpster and pretended that also holds a camera in his hands. Despite the fact that sense of humor still with him, the appearance of Chris left much to be desired: regrown not hair, wrinkled clothes and slight stubble, in the light of the sun seeming gray did not attach the star charm.
As for his novel, the last year in his interview with presenter Ellen DeGeneres pine admitted that looking “beautiful and intelligent woman with a sense of humor.” Probably Wallace, who last was in a relationship with musician Chris Martin, meets all the stated criteria.