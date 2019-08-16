Aggressive lizard crippled spouses of retirees and nearly killed their dog
In the Australian state of Queensland near the town of Glantri aggressive mottled lizard attacked the family dog when she went for a walk with their owners — a married couple of pensioners. 72-year-old man tried to protect his pet, and then a huge lizard attacked him and his wife.
According to ABC, the husband, who was taken to the hospital by helicopter, was a serious, life-threatening injuries to the hands and feet, and a lot of scratches from the claws of lizards. The patient lost a lot of blood. The doctors managed to save a pensioner after the operation.
An elderly woman was also hospitalized with an injury: lizard bite her in the leg.
It was initially reported that the spouses dog breed Jack Russell Terrier named Lily, died of his wounds. However, it later emerged that the animal miraculously managed to survive.
The length of the body mottled lizard with a tail that can exceed two meters.
