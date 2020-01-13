Aguero became the highest scoring foreign player in the history of the English Premier League (video)
Sergio Aguero
In the framework of the 22nd round of the English Premier League defending champion of the country – “Manchester city” broke in the local Birmingham “Aston Villa” 6:1.
A hat-trick scored by Sergio Aguero, which allowed the Argentine to become the highest scoring foreigner in the history of the Premier League.
Aguero 2 goals beat the legend Arsenal Thierry Henry, bringing the number of its goals in the Premier League to 177.
Also Sergio has caught up with the former midfielder Chelsea Frank Lampard – they share fourth place, behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187). Recall, the Argentine moved to Manchester city in July 2011 from Atletico Madrid. This season he has 13 goals in 16 Premier League matches.