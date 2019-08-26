Aguero scored 400 goal in his professional career (video)
Sergio Aguero
In the third round of the English Premier League Manchester city stayed in Bournemouth.
Few expected that the team of Eddie Howe will have a decent resistance to the champion of the country.
And so it happened – the guests quite confidently won 3:1.
Note that the brace in the match was marked by Sergio Aguero. The second goal from the Argentine forward turned out to be his anniversary, the 400-hundredth of his career.
In the part of “citizens”, for whom Sergio acts in 2011, he scored more than half of all their goals – 235. We add that the Argentinian has now scored in all three opening rounds of the championship of England.
In the match with “Bournemouth” figure “400” obedient to even one player MS – 33-year-old captain of “townspeople” David Silva in the 400-th time went on the field in a t-shirt “my Teams”.
In these games Silva scored 71 goals and gave up 116 assists, including two in the match with “Bournemouth”.