Aguero scored 400 goal in his professional career (video)

Агуэро забил 400-гол в своей профессиональной карьере (видео)

Sergio Aguero
In the third round of the English Premier League Manchester city stayed in Bournemouth.

Few expected that the team of Eddie Howe will have a decent resistance to the champion of the country.

And so it happened – the guests quite confidently won 3:1.

Note that the brace in the match was marked by Sergio Aguero. The second goal from the Argentine forward turned out to be his anniversary, the 400-hundredth of his career.

In the part of “citizens”, for whom Sergio acts in 2011, he scored more than half of all their goals – 235. We add that the Argentinian has now scored in all three opening rounds of the championship of England.

In the match with “Bournemouth” figure “400” obedient to even one player MS – 33-year-old captain of “townspeople” David Silva in the 400-th time went on the field in a t-shirt “my Teams”.

In these games Silva scored 71 goals and gave up 116 assists, including two in the match with “Bournemouth”.

