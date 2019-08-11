AI caught the signals from the distant past
For the first time such a signal was discovered in 2007.
A team of astronomers from Australia, applied artificial intelligence when observing the night sky by ground-based radio telescope and managed in real time to detect five mysterious fast radio bursts, known as FRB.
The study was published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, and briefly about it tells Live Science. We are talking about the so-called fast radio bursts, the nature of which scientists still can not reliably explain.
The team, led by Wael Farah from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne (Australia) has developed a system of recognition signals FRB. It was used in conducting observations of the night sky at the Sydney University Molonglo Observatory.
Astronomers actually taught this telescope to detect FRB and immediately switch into the detailed mode it records. Due to this, in real time managed to fix five new signals.
On the Ground they come from the distant past — the sources of such signals are located in deep space and find them extremely difficult. Until now, scientists were able to trace the path of the signals to only two alleged sources.
By the way, the study confirmed the previously put forward hypothesis that all FRB are unique. The signals, once reaching the Ground, never again. That is, apparently, each event in space is rare.
Astronomers will continue to use artificial intelligence in the hope that with his help I can find someone who sends those signals to the Earth through billions of light years.