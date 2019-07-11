Air Canada airliner hit turbulence, injuring dozens of people (video)
At least 35 people were injured as a result of hit in a zone of turbulence liner canadian airline Air Canada. This writes the website of the TV channel CBC.
It is clarified that the Boeing 777-200 was flying from Toronto to Sydney with a stop to refuel in Vancouver. After departure from Canada, the aircraft hit a zone of turbulence at a height of 11 kilometers and was forced to land at the airport Honolulu (Hawaii, USA).
On Board were 269 passengers and 15 crew members. 35 of them received minor injuries, said the representative of the airline Peter Fitzpatrick.
According to passengers, the plane was shaking so much that some people threw up to the ceiling and they bumped heads on the upper part of the structure of the liner. One girl broke the plastic panel above the heads of the passengers, and came out an oxygen mask.
On Board began to panic, said passenger Michael Bailey. His words leads HawaiiNewsNow.
After a forced landing, passengers were accommodated at the hotel. They will fly to Australia in the near future.
