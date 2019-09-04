Air Canada flight bound for Vancouver was forced to land in Tokyo (PHOTOS)

Loading...

On Sunday, the airline Air Canada announced that its plane flying from Shanghai to Vancouver was diverted to Tokyo after being in one of the Windows in the crew cabin emerged crack.

The representative of the Vancouver international airport said that the flight was supposed to arrive at 11:40 a.m., but was diverted to Narita international airport.

Press Secretary Air Canada announced that the Windows have double glass, and a forced change of route was taken as a precaution.

The Boeing 787 was carrying 287 passengers, none of whom was injured.

A spokesman for Air Canada, confirmed that the passengers were accommodated in hotels at the time of repair of the aircraft.

He added that the aircraft will fly from Tokyo to Vancouver on Monday.

The cause of the cracks has not yet been identified. Air Canada did not make any additional statements on possible causes of the accident before the final clarification of all circumstances.