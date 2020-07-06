Air France have announced mass layoffs

Air France объявила массовые сокращения персонала

Photo: slon.fr

The airline until the end of 2022 will reduce 7 580 employees

The reduction shall be 1 020 jobs in subsidiary company of Air France, the French regional carrier HOP!.

Air France has estimated its losses in the midst of a pandemic coronavirus €15 million a day. The company expects to restore pre-crisis volume of air until 2024.

We will remind, the European Airbus aviakontserna fired thousands of employees due to pandemic coronavirus, which led to a decline in production. On plans announced CEO Guillaume Fori.

korrespondent.net

