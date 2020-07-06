Air France have announced mass layoffs
July 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Photo: slon.fr
The airline until the end of 2022 will reduce 7 580 employees
The reduction shall be 1 020 jobs in subsidiary company of Air France, the French regional carrier HOP!.
Air France until the end of 2022 will reduce 7 580 employees, or 17.5% across the state. This was reported by American broadcaster CNN.
The reduction shall be 1 020 jobs in subsidiary company of Air France, the French regional carrier HOP!. This is almost 50% of its staff.
Air France has estimated its losses in the midst of a pandemic coronavirus €15 million a day. The company expects to restore pre-crisis volume of air until 2024.
We will remind, the European Airbus aviakontserna fired thousands of employees due to pandemic coronavirus, which led to a decline in production. On plans announced CEO Guillaume Fori.
korrespondent.net