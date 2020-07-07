Air France resumes regular flights to Ukraine
Air France will serve the route Paris-Kiev
The flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays. And on August 24, Air France plans to increase the frequency of flights to three a week.
French national airline Air France from July 13 to resumes regular flights to Ukraine. The route Paris-Kiev will connect the airports of Charles-de-Gaulle airport and Boryspil, reports Avianews with reference to the Ukrainian office of the company on Tuesday, July 7.
In addition, the airline provides onward connections to other flights at the airport in Paris. However before purchasing tickets passengers should take into account possible restrictions on transit on the way to other countries.
The schedule of flights Kiev-Paris on July 13:
- AF1753 Kiev-Paris 14:50-17:10 (Tuesday, Friday),
- AF1752 Paris-Kiev 09:25-13:35 (Tuesday and Friday).
From August 24:
- AF1753 Kiev-Paris 14:50-17:10 (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)
- AF1752 Paris-Kiev 09:25-13:35 (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday).
In July, increased its presence in Ukraine and airline KLM, a member of the same group as Air France. KLM first came out on the daily frequency of flights from Kyiv to Amsterdam, and from July 6, has introduced three additional flights. So now on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays KLM flies to Ukraine twice a day.
It became known yesterday that Ryanair resumed flights from Italy to Ukraine. In the coming days the company will expand the route network between the two countries up to 11 areas in which you plan to perform 28 flights per week.
korrespondent.net