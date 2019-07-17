Air “Hello” Putin: Boeing released a video of the first flight “murderers of the Russian submarines”
American aerospace giant Boeing released footage showing the first flight of the newest British Maritime patrol aircraft P-8A. The first Poseidon for the Royal air force flew in Renton, Washington, on July 12, marking a new stage in the development of this aviation system, writes National Geographic.
It is reported that during the 90-minute flight trials have been conducted of key elements. Servicemen of the Ministry of defence of the United Kingdom, including specialists of the Royal air force, together with the heads of the Boeing P-8 witnessed the take-off and landing recently painted aircraft number ZP801.
“This is an important stage in the journey, Poseidon P-8A to the UK because we are a step closer to his arrival in Scotland. The platform will extend the capabilities of the British Maritime patrol advanced, the most modern technology” — said in charge of the program P-8A air Commodore Richard barrow (Richard Barrow).
Navy P-8A Poseidon will provide surveillance, anti-submarine operations and combat surface ships. As well as improve the protection of the British nuclear capability and carriers of the Queen Elizabeth.
The first of nine P-8A, commissioned by the UK will now be based at the factory in Tukwila, Washington, where he will establish various systems and subsystems of the mission, and will carry out further tests before the final delivery to the customer at the end of this year. Before the aircraft will be delivered to the British, it will be delivered to the naval airfield USA in Jacksonville for additional training and training of British personnel before commissioning.
The first @RoyalAirForce #P8A Poseidon takes to the skies for its first flight.
RELEASE: https://t.co/6icuV9KYcB pic.twitter.com/AvTKDnmgVh
— Defense of Boeing (@BoeingDefense) July 15, 2019.
As the Defence Blog, UK — one of six international customer of the P-8A Poseidon. It is also known that the United States previously ordered 122 aircraft: this is the largest order.
The newspaper reminds that the Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft, developed to replace the Lockheed P-3 Orion. P-8 can carry up to nine tons of weapons, having five internal and six external points of suspension. The range of weapons includes missiles AGM-84 Harpoon, Mark 54 torpedoes, naval mines and aerial bombs.
As you know, last year, rose in the air a modernized strategic bomber Tu-160. This car, some media called the prototype aircraft complexes, which will take place between the Tu-160М1 and PAK DA.
