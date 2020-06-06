Air pollution annually kills 7 million people: where on the planet he is the most pure
Scientists believe they have identified where in the world the most pure air, free from particles, caused by human activity, writes MSN.
Perfect was the air over the Southern ocean surrounding Antarctica.
In the first of its kind study bioaerosols the southern ocean experts from the University of Colorado have identified a region of the atmosphere, which is not changed by the results of human activity.
Weather and climate are closely cooperating, linking every part of the world with other regions. Since the climate is changing rapidly due to human activities, scientists and researchers are struggling to find a corner of the Earth untouched by humans.
Professor Sonia Kreydenveys and her team suspected that the air over the Southern ocean least affected by people and dust from the continents.
The researchers found that the air in the boundary layer that feeds the lower clouds over the Southern ocean, free of aerosol particles resulting from human activities, including burning fossil fuels, planting of certain crops, fertilizer production and wastewater management, as well as particles transported from country to country across the world.
Air pollution caused by aerosols, which are solid and liquid particles and gases suspended in the air.
The researchers decided to study what was in the air and from there, using bacteria as a diagnostic tool to determine the properties of the lower atmosphere.
Scientist and study co-author Thomas hill explained that “the aerosol that control cloud properties of the SO (southern ocean), is closely related to the biological processes in the ocean, and that Antarctica appears to be isolated from the dispersion to the South of the microorganisms and deposits nutrients from the southern continents,” he said in a statement.
“Overall, this suggests that the southern ocean is one of the very few places on Earth that human activity has had a minimal impact,” he added.
The scientists took air samples at the level of Maritime borders — part of the atmosphere that has direct contact with the ocean — on Board the research vessel headed South to the edge of the Antarctic ice sheet from Tasmania, Australia. Then they examined the composition of microbes that are found in the atmosphere and often dispersed by wind for thousands of kilometers.
Using DNA sequencing, tracking and trajectory reverse, scientist and author of the study June Yutaka discovered that microbes have an oceanic origin.
Based on bacterial composition of microbes, the researchers came to the conclusion that the aerosols from distant land masses and traces of human activities such as pollution or emissions into the soil, did not apply to the air mass in the South.
Scientists say that the results show a sharp contrast to all other studies of the oceans in the Northern hemisphere and in the subtropics, found that the most germs were brought from the continent, nestled against the wind.
According to the world health organization (who), air pollution is already a global crisis in public health and annually kills 7 million people. Studies have shown that air pollution increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.
The who said that more than 80% of people living in urban areas, conducting monitoring of pollution of air, are exposed to air quality levels exceeding the regulatory limits by who and countries with low and middle income suffer from the highest levels of exposure.
However, as studies have shown that air pollution can cross geographical borders and affect people hundreds of miles from the place of its origin.
