Air taxi Volocopter has passed successful tests in Singapore
German company E-volo has held the first test flights of an air taxi Volocopter in Singapore. Volocopter — a startup for the development and production of unmanned taxi on electroputere.
First flight in a test mode passed over the Bay of Marina Bay in Singapore, lasting about three minutes. Hot flight and was manned, according to the press service of the company, in what is expected to complete autonomy of the devices. “This is an important milestone in the implementation of the new air mobility in the urban transport system”, — said General Director of the Volocopter project is Florian Reuter.
From air taxis Volocopter expected real unloading of city roads and the possibility of movement of passengers to the destination at a speed of 110 km/h. Flying machines of the German company E-volo are one of the most clean and promising alternatives to the usual modes of transport. Since its inception in 2011, the company has built three generations of devices Volocopter, two of which received a license for manned and unmanned flights in the amount of 35 million euros.
Jointly with Geely Holding Group, which invested 50 million euros to the Volocopter, one of the major investors of the project also is a German multinational Daimler AG.
Geely successfully moving from automobile production to development of technologies of mobility to give our customers the best experience of use of the vehicle, said company representatives. And cooperation with such companies as Daimler AG, LG Chem, Volocopter, as well as the basis of their own research centers around the world emphasize the company’s confidence in Geely necessary to create and develop high-tech products of the future.
First E-volo plans to implement a project Volocopter to the Chinese market that will give excellent further progress the company in many countries of the world.