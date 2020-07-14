Air transportation in Ukraine has decreased by almost 70%

Photo: glavcom.ua

The number of air traffic fell sharply

For six months in 2020, the airlines transported 2 million people, including 1.8 million on international flights.

For the first six months of 2020, passenger traffic Ukrainian airlines decreased by 67% compared to the same period a year earlier. According to the State aviation service of Ukraine.

Ukrainian airlines transported 2 million people, including 1.8 million on international flights (the decline of transport 67.5%), the report said.

Passenger traffic through the airports of Ukraine decreased by 61.8% to around 4.1 million people, including 3.7 million people on international flights.

We note that carriers have fulfilled 19 400 commercial flights (reduction by 59.4% in comparison with January-June 2019). Them 16 200 on international flights (a reduction of 59.3%).

korrespondent.net

