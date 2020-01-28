Airbnb is looking for 5 people who will go to a free two-month ‘eco-vacation’ in the Bahamas
Airbnb is looking for five people ready to give up everything that they do and go on a free two-month trip to the Bahamas, where they will help with environmental projects in the country. This writes CNBC.
Those who are selected to participate in the “creative holidays”, will spend April and may in three areas of the Bahamas to help preserve natural and cultural resources of the country.
“Creative program” Airbnb was developed in collaboration with the National trust of the Bahamas, a local non-profit organization that protects 32 national Park of the country.
She follows Italian and Antarctic projects of the company, during which volunteers participated in working holidays to help with the research.
To participate in the work on the last project of Airbnb, applicants must demonstrate “a desire to contribute to the island life”.
Successful candidates will travel Sabbatical Bahamas on Andros, where the third largest reef system in the world, to help create a program for the restoration of coral reefs and to establish a new nursery grown fragments of coral reefs.
They will also spend time working on maintaining reportopening species in the Exuma, and will help with environmental and research projects in Eleuthera.
Two-month trip designed to help local leaders to create sustainable sources of economic growth such as new locations for the visits that tourists visiting the Bahamas, can book through Airbnb.
Those who are selected to participate in the sabbatical leave will also be granted time to participate in activities such as swimming and exploring underwater sea caves known as blue holes.
The Bahamas, consisting of more than 700 Islands, are heavily dependent on tourism, and in 2019, the hurricane Dorian has devastated some parts of the country.
“This is a special place made up of nation air, the sun, beaches, food and most of the people,” says senior Vice President, global policy and communications for Airbnb Chris Legan.
Candidates must be 18 or older to participate, and should be available during April and may 2020. Potential participants also need to speak English and be in one of the 34 countries eligible for participation in the program, including China, India, New Zealand and the United States.
Airbnb will announce who was selected for the project on March 25.
