Airbnb will be sent free 5 tourists in Antarctica in 30 days: how to register
Airbnb is looking for five people who will go on a fully paid one-month trip to Antarctica to study the human impact on the environment on an isolated continent.
Platform for rental housing in partnership with non-profit law group Ocean Conservancy organizes the “Antarctic sabbatical”, which will include a trip to the region in December — where the group will join the academic Kirsty Jones-Williams in a research mission, writes CNBC.
In its press release Airbnb describes this trip as “an unprecedented opportunity for five enthusiastic people to go to the most remote continent on Earth”.
Five people chosen to become “civic scientists-volunteers” will collect snow samples and to study how deep the penetrated microplastics in the ecosystem of Antarctica.
No diplomas and rare skills for the job required — Airbnb is looking for people with an “adventurous spirit, passion for caring for the environment and willingness to apply”.
However, candidates must be 18 years or older, be able to travel during the months from November to December of this year. Candidates must also speak English.
Before traveling to Antarctica, the participants will attend courses in Chile to study sampling in the field and learn laboratory work and practice with the equipment. They will return to Chile after the completion of field research to analyze the results.
During the trip, volunteers will be given time to visit the South pole and other Antarctic sites.
Private travel to Antarctica generally very expensive: 10-day tours cost in excess of $ 5,000, and Deluxe options of travel — more than 50 000 dollars.
“This expedition is hard work, requiring scientific rigor in the merciless winter conditions, said Jones-Williams in a press release. — We are looking for passionate people who feel themselves citizens of the world who are happy to be part of the team, to return home and share your results with the world.”
This Antarctic journey — part of a wider scheme developed Airbnb, which is designed to encourage people to do career breaks for projects of public importance. Previously, the company has already conducted a trip to Italy, which also left five people — they were engaged in the restoration of the Italian village Grottole. More than 280 000 people from all over the world have applied to participate in a three-month trip that ended in August.